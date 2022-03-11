QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a 2020 incident resulting in home invasion charges.
In September 2020, officers with with the Quincy Police Department were sent to a residence on North Eighth Street after a resident called 911. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. Following treatment at Blessing Hospital, the victim told police that two men had forcibly entered her residence and physically assaulted her. One of the men reportedly shot her in the chest before both men fled the residence.
Following the investigation by QPD, one of the men was identified as Tristian L. Johnson, 39, of Quincy. Johnson was arrested and charged with four Class X felonies: attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and two counts of home invasion.
On Feb. 28, Johnson was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of home invasion.
Police said the investigation continues to identify the second individual.
Johnson had been held in the Adams County Jail since his arrest.