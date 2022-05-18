QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison following his conviction for distribution of methamphetamine.
Warren Mason, 29, formerly a resident in the 1400 block of North Third Street in Quincy, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough. Myerscough heard evidence that in January 2019, Mason had distributed 6.5 grams of highly pure methamphetamine, and then distributed 8.1 grams on February 4, 2019.
While originally released on bond for the federal charges, Mason was convicted of felony domestic battery in Adams County Circuit Court, for which his federal bond was revoked.
The statutory penalties for conspiracy to distribute five but less than 50 grams of methamphetamine is a minimum sentence of five years with a maximum of 40 years, up to a $5 million fine, and up to four years supervised release. Mason was sentenced to five years in federal prison to be followed by 48 months of supervised release.
The case against Mason was brought as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative. The West Central Illinois Task Force, the Illinois State Police, Quincy Police Department, and Adams County State's Attorney's Office were involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner Jacobs representing the federal government in the prosecution.