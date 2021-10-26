QUINCY — A Quincy man and woman were arrested Monday morning in connection with a residential burglary in Payson.
Arrested were Jamie L. Pyatt, 29, of 24628 Willow Creek Bend, and William J. Owsley, 30, of 2730 Chestnut.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at 7:06 a.m. to a burglary in progress at a Payson residence and found in the yard an unoccupied white SUV containing items from inside the residence. Deputies canvassed the area, and through surveillance footage, they identified Pyatt and Owsley.
Deputies located Pyatt and Owsley at 2730 Chestnut in Quincy. They were arrested at 9:30 a.m. and remain in the Adams County Jail without bail on charges of residential burglary.