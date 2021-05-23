Quincy native named to court positions in St. Louis

Quincy native Amanda Smith Sodomka was recently named Chief Juvenile Officer and Assistant Court Administrator for the City of St. Louis.
Sodomka currently serves as director of legal services for the Jefferson County, Mo., Juvenile Office. As St. Louis' Chief Juvenile Officer, she will direct all juvenile justice and child welfare programs under the Court’s jurisdiction.
Sodomka is a 2001 graduate of Quincy Senior High School and 2005 graduate of Knox College. She received her law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2008. Sodomka is married and the mother of two. She is the daughter of Rick and Cynthia Smith of Quincy.