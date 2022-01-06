QUINCY — Registration is open for sports and programs through the Quincy Park District for the upcoming spring and summer sessions.
Sports like baseball, softball, soccer, and sand volleyball, fitness programs like Aqua Zumba and Outdoor Fitness, and outdoor educations events like the district's archery program and tennis lessons are all available for early registration through the Park District's website, quincyparkdistrict.com.
Along with program registration, the Quincy Park District announced that concessions and rentals at the Moorman Park Complex will open on April 1.
