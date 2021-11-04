QUINCY — Quincy Public Library has expanded the Quincy Historical Newspaper Archive thanks to the generous support of The Quincy Herald-Whig and the Oakley Foundation.
The archive now features all Quincy newspapers published from 1835 to 2020, expanding the service by almost 100 years.
“The newspaper archive is one of the most used digital resources,” QPL Director Kathleen Helsabeck said. “It is invaluable to local historians and genealogists.”
The new archive is mobile-friendly, making the content searchable from any device.
“Though we’ve had these issues on microfilm, expanding the online archive makes the issues far more accessible and user-friendly,” Helsabeck said. “They can now be accessed from anywhere. They are also searchable by keyword or date.”
The library also added a new architecture database, thanks to a generous contribution by George M. Irwin.
The database allows users to browse QPL’s collection of historical documents and photos of some of Quincy’s most recognizable landmarks and buildings.
“Quincy is recognized throughout the tri-states for its beautiful architecture,” Helsabeck said. “We have been working with Quincy Preserves and the city of Quincy to get the information all in one place so it is accessible to our community.”
The library continues to add files to the architecture database. Anyone wanting to share documents to add to the database may contact the library at 217-223-1309.
In addition to the local resources, the library has added seven more database offerings for the community:
• Chilton Auto Repair — Detailed information for vehicle maintenance and repairs.
• Peterson’s Test and Career Prep — A resource for standardized test preparation, research and selecting colleges, finding tuition assistance and exploring career paths.
• Legal Forms IL — Thousands of legal forms including state-specific, federal, business, personal and real estate.
• Gale General OneFile — Articles from scholarly journals and other authoritative sources.
• Gale OneFile News — Access to more than 2,300 major U.S. regional, national and local newspapers as well as leading titles from around the world.
• Creativebug — Arts and craft classes for streaming and patterns, templates and recipes to download.
• Mango Languages — Free lessons in more than 70 languages.
All databases are available online at quincylibrary.org/research and are available for free with a library card.
