QUINCY — Quincy Public Library celebrates National Library Week by going fine free.
QPL eliminated overdue fines during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the library’s board agreed to continue the initiative.
‘Libraries are for everyone and should be used by all members of our community regardless of one’s ability to pay fines,” QPL Executive Director Kathleen Helsabeck said. “We are excited to continue this initiative and join countless libraries across the country that have gone fine free.”
All old overdue material fines have been removed from patron records.
QPL materials — books, DVDs, CDs, books on CD or videogames — may be returned inside the library, outside the library in the drop box or in outside drop boxes at the Quincy Town Center, Wal-Mart, County Market, Hy-Vee, John Wood Community College, Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School and Iles Elementary School.
If an item was lost or damaged and the fine was unpaid, that fine remains on the record and needs to be paid.
National Library Week, which wraps up Saturday, celebrates the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities and encourages community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access services and programs.
More information about QPL is available online at quincylibrary.org.
