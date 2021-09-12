QUINCY — The Quincy Public Library wants to get the community on the same page.
Quincy Reads, a monthlong collaborative community reading event, kicks off Saturday with activities planned for 10 a.m. to noon at the library.
QPL Assistant Director/Marketing Coordinator Burgundy Hill said Quincy Reads is similar to Big Read efforts held in past years.
“It’s definitely the same structure and similar goals of trying to bring the community together to share a book and to talk and share ideas,” Hill said.
The featured book this year is “An American Sunrise” by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.
In the collection of poems, Harjo finds blessings in the abundance of her homeland and confronts the site where the Mvskoke people, including her ancestors, were forcibly displaced. Harjo’s personal life — from her memory of her mother’s death, to her beginnings in the Native rights movement to the fresh road with her beloved — intertwines with tribal histories to create a space for renewed beginnings.
Library staff selected the book, the first by a Native American author featured in the community read, because “it resonated with us the most,” Hill said.
“It’s more important now than ever for us to be a place to share ideas and talk about shared values. A book can be a great way to start that conversation to make those connections,” Hill said. “We also hope people learn something new, take something away they wouldn’t have encountered before.”
Copies of the book will be available, while supplies last, at the kickoff and other activities in September and October for patrons to add to their home library Library users also will have access to the ebook via the Libby app, where the book will be available for unlimited users to checkout.
Saturday’s kickoff event features a special storytime for children and families at 10 a.m. in the children’s theater along with crafts and games highlighting the book’s themes. At 10:30 a.m., Standing Bear Council of Keokuk, Iowa, will present a keynote on the unique cultural and social traditions of Native American Nations in the area.
Other Quincy Reads events include discussion groups, movies and special programs.
“Some are talking about Quincy’s Native American history. The book is tied to family history, so we’re doing genealogy programs, poetry programs, a found poetry workshop with teens,” Hill said. “Looking at the calendar, we’re absolutely thrilled with how diverse the programs we’re offering are. We’re trying to bring something for everyone.”
A complete list of all the programs is available online at quincylibrary.org/events. Registration, which is encouraged for all Quincy Reads events, is available online and by calling the library at 217-223-1309.