QUINCY — A Quincy resident has won $100,000 as part of Illinois’ “All In for the Win” vaccine lottery.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said it would notify winners by phone or email starting Monday afternoon. The other two $100,000 winners are from Chicago and Springfield.
Winners will have seven days to complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept the prizes. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.
The state announced last month that it would offer $7 million in cash prizes and $3 million in scholarships through the new lottery for residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Weekly drawings started last week, with a $1 million prized going to a Chicago resident and three $150,000 scholarship winners from DeKalb County, suburban Cook County and Chicago.
Nearly 50% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the IDPH.