QUINCY — The Quincy Service League will kick off the season next Saturday and Sunday with its Holiday Gift Show.
Hours for the 54th show are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
As one of the area’s largest craft shows and always held the weekend before Thanksgiving, “a lot of people have made it a family tradition,” Gift Show Chairman Annaliese Spradlin said. “It’s fun to see all of the people who come each year. It’s a kickoff to the holiday season.”
Organizers expect more than 95 vendors for the show featuring a wide range of gifts for every member of the family, even pets. Items available include ornaments, lotions, clothing, food, jewelry and home decor.
New this year is a raffle with drawings on Saturday and Sunday for a signature cake of the winner’s choice and a basket filled with “goodies that are special to the Quincy Service League,” Spradlin said.
Shoppers also can enjoy several returning favorites.
“As every other year, we will have our signature chicken salad sandwiches available and our signature cakes – hummingbird, Italian creme and red velvet,” Spradlin said. “We definitely have people that come and won’t leave until they get their piece of hummingbird cake.”
Photos with Mrs. Claus will be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A requested donation of $1 or one canned food item per child will allow people to take as many photos as they like with their own device. Donations will be given to local food banks for distribution.
“This is our largest and only fundraiser of the year, so we have to make sure we put on the best show that we can,” Spradlin said. “All of the money we raise goes to scholarships and grants throughout the year.”
The league, in its 84th year, focuses on community service with outreach projects including RIF (Reading is Fundamental), Meals on Wheels, and student mentoring and has given in excess of $100,000 in grants and scholarships.
“We like to select one or two larger-ticket items we might be able to fund fully, or a substantial part, for something that goes back to make an impact in the community,” Spradlin said.
