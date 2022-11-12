Holiday Gift Show

Shoppers browse vendor booths in this file photo from the Quincy Service League's Holiday Gift Show. This year's show will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

 H-W File Photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Service League will kick off the season next Saturday and Sunday with its Holiday Gift Show.

Hours for the 54th show are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

