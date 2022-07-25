Nathan Ludwig Sworn In as Quincy's Newest Firefighter

Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Fire Chief Vahlkamp conducts the swearing-in of the city's newest firefighter, Nathan Ludwig, prior to the start of Monday's City Council meeting.

 H-W Photo / Mark Meyer

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted Monday to seek a $3.8 million Public Transportation Capital Assistance grant via the Illinois Department of Transportation to relocate the Quincy Transit Lines transfer point from Seventh and Jersey streets to a nearby parking lot.

Last fall, the city received a $1.2 million grant from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan to rebuild the parking lot at Seventh and Jersey streets and move the current transfer point off the road.

