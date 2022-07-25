QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted Monday to seek a $3.8 million Public Transportation Capital Assistance grant via the Illinois Department of Transportation to relocate the Quincy Transit Lines transfer point from Seventh and Jersey streets to a nearby parking lot.
Last fall, the city received a $1.2 million grant from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan to rebuild the parking lot at Seventh and Jersey streets and move the current transfer point off the road.
The grant the city seeks is the amount the Transit Committee estimates is needed to complete the project.
Quincy Transit Director Marty Stegeman stated previously that this project requires the rebuilding of a parking lot, land acquisition on the west end of the site, and off-street parking for city buses.
“The Transit Committee discussed this potential grant and is supportive of applying for this grant to cover the relocation of the transfer point,” Stegeman wrote to council in a note dated July 18.
There was no discussion from council members on this matter prior to the vote.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, chaired Monday's meeting in the absence of Mayor Mike Troup.
Farha was absent from council last week when property owner Andy Caley addressed his plans to renovate the fire-damaged building at 649 State Street. Farha is hopeful that the proposed redevelopment plan between Caley and the city ends in a positive resolution.
“As far as I’m concerned, after reading all the documentation … if he (Caley) can satisfy the safety requirements to the two ward aldermen (Jack Holtschlag and Ben Uzelac) and not cost the city anything, in terms of having to repair that for him, and the people are safe, then that’s probably the best solution. We’ll see if he can do it.”
In other council business, petitions were read and approved for Special Event Applications from:
• The District, requesting permission to hold the “Feast in the Heart of Quincy” from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 7 in front of the Corinthian Event Center, 415 Hampshire.
• The Knights of Columbus, Council #583, to hold its annual barbecue, August 12-14 at 700 South 36th St. A carnival license has been issued for the event, and rides and games will be inspected prior to the start of the event.
• Jennifer Dancer of the Dancer Love Foundation and Q-Town Fitness, requesting permission to hold a “Glow Row” from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 10, on Sixth Street between Maine and Hampshire.
The council also heard petitions from the Kiwanis to hold its annual “Peanut Day” from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2 at various locations throughout the city, and from the Friends of the Log Cabin to conduct a raffle from Aug. 30-Sept. 10. Both also were approved unanimously.
