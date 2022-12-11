QUINCY — A Quincy woman arrested Saturday is suspected of connections to recent mail and package theft investigations.
According to the Quincy Police Department arrest report, officers identified Ashley M. Allen, 35, of Quincy around 10 a.m. Saturday near Fifth and Cherry in Quincy. Allen was known to have active arrest warrants, and she reportedly fled from officers. She was later located by QPD, and officers found numerous pieces of mail from different residences throughout the northwest areas of Quincy in her possession.