QUINCY — A Quincy woman was seriously injured following a crash just north of Quincy Friday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Department said just before 3:30 p.m. a 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Stacy Meyer, 49, of Quincy, was stopped on Ill. 96, just north of U.S. 24, facing south. Meyer attempted to make a U-turn and pulled into traffic where the Cruze was struck by a southbound 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Brigita Miller, 28, of Quincy.