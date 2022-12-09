QUINCY — A Quincy woman was seriously injured following a crash just north of Quincy Friday afternoon.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said just before 3:30 p.m. a 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Stacy Meyer, 49, of Quincy, was stopped on Ill. 96, just north of U.S. 24, facing south. Meyer attempted to make a U-turn and pulled into traffic where the Cruze was struck by a southbound 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Brigita Miller, 28, of Quincy.
The Sheriff's Department reports said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Miller was uninjured in the crash. Meyer was taken by Adams County EMS to Blessing Hospital in Quincy after suffering serious injuries.
Following a preliminary investigation of the crash, Meyer was cited for DUI (pending lab results), driving with a suspended registration, failure to yield, and unlawful transportation of cannabis. Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by Tri-Township Fire and Adams County EMS.