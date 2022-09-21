QUINCY — A Quincy woman originally charged with drug-induced homicide was sentenced to five years in Illinois Department of Corrections Wednesday for two counts of delivery of controlled substances.
Caitlin R. Dietiker, 22, pleaded guilty to two charges on July 13 with an agreement that she would be sentenced to no more than 10 years in prison. The plea agreement included dropping the drug-induced homicide charge.
Dietiker was indicted in January on one count of drug-induced homicide following a police investigation into the death of Jill Hogan, 21, from March 2021. Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to Hogan’s death at 1255 Maine Street. Cause of death was determined to be fentanyl intoxication.
A months-long investigation by QPD identified Dietiker as the person who supplied Hogan with the fentanyl that caused her death.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, asked the court for a sentence of seven years on one charge, a Class 2 felony for the delivery of heroin, and three years on the second charge, a Class 3 felony for the delivery of Xanax.
"We have an individual who has dealt drugs in the past," Jones said. "and who continued to deal drugs while on probation. She represents a danger to the community."
Jones asked that the court exercise its discretion to apply the sentence consecutively.
Public Defender Todd Nelson said though there is no excuse for what Dietiker had done, a "turbulent and chaotic" past was a contributing factor to the choices she had made.
"When someone deals with all (these) issues, it's hard to pull yourself out of that black hole," Nelson told the court. He asked for probation to allow Dietiker to have access to treatment options she hadn't taken advantage of previously.
Judge Roger Thomson sentenced Dietiker to five years in prison on the Class 2 felony and three and a half years on the Class 3 charge, with the sentences to run concurrently. With 277 days served credited, and the sentence eligible for day-for-day credit, she could be released in just under two years.
Dietiker was given the right to make a statement for herself before the sentence was imposed, which she declined. She was remanded into the custody of the Adams County Jail to be transported to the Illinois Department of Corrections.