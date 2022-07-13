QUINCY — A Quincy woman facing drug charges that included drug-induced homicide appeared in an Adams County courtroom Wednesday with the goal of entering a plea deal, but the hearing ended in a continuance.
Caitlin R. Dietiker, 22, entered pleas of guilty on two charges, a Class 2 felony charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and a separate Class 3 felony charge for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
Dietiker was indicted in January on one count of drug-induced homicide following a police investigation into the death of Jill Hogan, 21, from March 2021. Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to Hogan's death at 1255 Maine Street. Cause of death was determined to be fentanyl intoxication.
A months-long investigation by QPD identified Dietiker as the person who supplied Hogan with the fentanyl that caused her death.
At Wednesday's hearing, the homicide charge, along with other lesser charges, were to be dropped following Dietiker's guilty pleas. Part of the deal as announced by State's Attorney's office trial attorney Joshua Jones was that Dietiker would be sentenced to no more than 10 years in prison.
Following the plea entry, public defender Todd Nelson told Judge Roger Thomson that conviction on the lesser charges would make Dietiker eligible for the Problem Solving Court, commonly known as Drug Court, and asked for a referral to that program.
When asked by Thomson if this was a part of the plea agreement terms, Nelson said it had not been discussed one way or another.
When asked by Thomson for the state's position on the request, Jones said he didn't believe he was allowed any objection.
"Judge, I believe under the statute, I don't have the ability to object," Jones said. "That's up to the court."
"It's my understanding that I don't have the ability to object if it wasn't negotiated," Thomson responded.
The case was continued to an August 3 hearing to allow a review of Dietiker's petition to be sentenced to drug court. Dietiker remains lodged in the Adams County Jail.