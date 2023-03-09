QUINCY — A Quincy woman and a teen face charges in connection with shots fired Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Lind.
QUINCY — A Quincy woman and a teen face charges in connection with shots fired Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Lind.
Quincy police dispatched at 4:49 p.m. to 1111 Lind found expended shells after callers reported hearing shots fired.
Witnesses provided officers with information on a vehicle involved in the incident, a 2010 Ford Edge, which led police to a suspect and to seek a search warrant.
Officers with the Quincy Police Department Emergency Response Team served the warrant at 619 Harrison and located a firearm.
Chaunessi G. Cano, 20, of 619 Harrison, and a 17-year-old male were arrested. Cano faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Cano remains in the Adams County Jail. The teen remains in the Adams County youth detention facility.
No injuries were reported in the incident.