QUINCY — Tieraney Craig says she’s grateful for the community’s spirit of giving.
The Salvation Army’s record-breaking 2022 Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign raised $507,343 — the largest-ever campaign totals.
“God asks us to love one another, and I think, honestly, Quincy just came out and really gave a hand up and a hand out,” Craig said Wednesday morning after unveiling the total. “Hopefully this just gains momentum year and after and the Salvation Army will continue record-setting years after this.”
Craig and her husband Josh chaired the campaign which kicked off in November with a $435,000 goal.
“When we set a Christmas goal, back when it was time to do budgets way back in the summer, we were looking at what is the amount that we will need so that we can help the most amount of people,” Maj. Trevor McClintock said. “We came up with a very ambitious goal of $435,000 with the idea this amount of money could help more people in the mission of the Salvation Army.”
The Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign is the Salvation Army’s major fundraising effort each year.
Money raised during the campaign, the Salvation Army’s major fundraising effort each year, helps provide Christmas assistance and funds programs and services that help individuals and families in the greater Adams, Brown and Pike County areas daily throughout the year.
In the Quincy service area this holiday season 732 food baskets were distributed; 189 Angel Tree families representing 634 people received 2,346 clothing items, 1,955 toys and 1,564 gifts such as personal care items, home goods and gift cards; 350 meals were served on Thanksgiving; and 85 meals were served on Christmas Day.
Making all of it possible were 529 volunteers who donated 1,584 hours of service to help those in need.
“I’m just thankful for the community of Quincy, our volunteers, our donors, our board members, the staff — everyone who made this happen,” Craig said.
McClintock added his thanks to the Craigs, who helped to serve the Thanksgiving meal, ring bells and support the Bucket Blitz.
“We really appreciate your leadership and your leadership by example,” McClintock said.
