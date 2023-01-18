Christmas Campaign

Tieraney, right, and Josh Craig join in the applause Wednesday morning after unveiling the $507,343 total raised in the 2022 Salvation Army of Quincy Christmas Campaign. The Craigs chaired the record-setting campaign which funds daily programs and services for area families throughout the year.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Tieraney Craig says she’s grateful for the community’s spirit of giving.

The Salvation Army’s record-breaking 2022 Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign raised $507,343 — the largest-ever campaign totals.

