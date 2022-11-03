QUINCY — Red kettles and bells return Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, as the Salvation Army Quincy Area Command begins fundraising for the 2022 Christmas campaign.
Kettles will resume full-time for the season on Nov. 18 in Quincy and Nov. 19 in Hannibal and continue through Dec. 24.
There will be no bell ringing at kettles on Mondays and Tuesdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas week.
Individuals, groups and organizations interested in volunteering to ring bells may register for a two-hour shift or adopt-a-kettle for an entire day online at RegisterToRing.com or by contacting Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626 or tina.lewis@usc.salvationarmy.org.
The Salvation Army provides programs and services to help families in need in Adams, Brown and Pike counties in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Monroe and Shelby counties in Missouri.
Funds raised from the red kettles remain local to support services such as holiday meals and toys, shelter for the homeless and job assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.