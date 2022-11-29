QUINCY — Free red ribbons are available at local banks and credit unions for people wanting to participate in MADD’s Project Red Ribbon.
“Normally the ribbons can be found in the lobby of your bank or credit union,” project chairman J.T. Dozier said. “Ribbons are still available at City Hall and the Quincy Police Department, but having them at banks and credit unions may make it easier for local motorists.”
