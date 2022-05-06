QUINCY — With all but the finishing touches complete, Quincy Housing Authority is ready to show off a redevelopment project.
QHA and Brinshore Development will hold a ribbon cutting celebration at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Frederick Ball Apartments, 818 N. Eighth.
“We’re excited to show the public what we’ve done,” QHA Executive Director Jerry Gille said. “We’re still finishing up some landscaping, and we’ve still got a little bit of work to do on the playground area. Otherwise, it’s ready to go.”
Highlights of the $17 million project include a new two-story building west of the existing community center along with new windows, siding and roofs for existing buildings, masonry repairs, interior renovations, a new parking lot and a new playground.
The project — a partnership between Brinshore, QHA and the Quincy Development Association — marks the first step in modernizing Quincy’s public housing stock.
“The developer is ready to move onto another phase. We are not. We need the dust to settle, to give it a little time and see what we like more long-term, what we don’t like, then structure the next development QHA may do accordingly,” Gille said.
“We do know we don’t want to stop here. We want to see this finished out throughout the entire portfolio.”
QHA’s first two developments, the 200 original units at Indian Hills and 49 units at Frederick Ball, both were built in 1941 and have the greatest needs, but Frederick Ball was targeted for the first redevelopment because of its smaller size.
“Once we figured out a good plan, the only hiccup was COVID and material acquisition issues affecting timelines. There were times we couldn’t get windows, couldn’t get doors,” Gille said. “The developer and the construction company did a lot of good hard work to get us where we needed to get.”
Work toward the project began with shifting Frederick Ball to a voucher platform site, with a different form of federal subsidy, instead of part of QHA’s public housing inventory. That move cleared the way for a public-private redevelopment partnership with Brinshore and accessing tax credits through the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
“It is always an honor to provide quality, affordable housing to those in need,” Brinshore Principal Richard Sciortino said in a news release. “We look forward to serving residents and further collaboration with the Quincy Housing Authority.”
With the redevelopment, the number of units increased from 59 to 65 with 21 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom, 15 three-bedroom and two four-bedroom units. All are leased but one damaged in an April fire, and rents continue to be subsidized.
“We had no problem leasing the site,” Gille said. “There continues to be pretty high demand.”
