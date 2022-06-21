Rodriguez to retire from state's attorney's office

QUINCY — A bulletin board in Anita Rodriguez's office used to be covered with media clippings from cases she prosecuted. Now, they can be found in a scrapbook she received from her colleagues.
An Adams County assistant state's attorney, Rodriguez said she started posting them around 2018 during a low point where she didn't know is she could continue doing her job. She prosecutes sex crime cases for the state's attorney's office.
"So at some point I started keeping them and posting them so I feel like I was doing something worthwhile and that we in fact we're doing good things and getting some bad people off the streets and preventing other victims," Rodriguez said. "And so I kept it just as a kind of an encouragement to keep going."
Rodriguez is retiring this week after 35 years with the state's attorney's office and 41 years as an attorney.
She initially posted drug court clippings, as she was the problem-solving courts prosecutor, but started adding some of her other cases.
"Honestly, the Lord would send me some form of encouragement," Rodriguez said. "You know, I'd be at a gas station, and I would run into a victim that I haven't seen for 15 or 20 years and they told me how well they were doing or I would get a thank you note from somebody from some time ago, thanking me for helping them through a difficult time.
"I also started keeping a list of the victims — just their first names — and praying for them on a daily basis," she said. "Ad I started out with one or two victims and that list from 2018 now has I think over 200 names on it."
Rodriguez was hired by former state's attorney Tom Leeper — the first of five state's attorneys she worked for — as a juvenile court prosecutor, which she did for six years.
Before arriving in Adams County she was a count attorney in Berks County, Kan., and she and husband also had a private practice in Kansas.
"I quickly felt that criminal law prosecution was where my interest was," Rodriguez said.
Though she always prosecuted sex crimes as part of her case load, it grew in recent years as attorneys in the office became more specialized. The cases climbed as new technologies emerged.
"When I first started practicing, we never had child pornography cases, but we also had no internet, no cellphones and there was none of that worldwide sharing of information," Rodriguez said "Now, because of social media and the internet, child pornography is much more prevalent that it ever was before."
State's Attorney Gary Farha said Rodriguez was never afraid to put the work in for her cases. He noted her 216 jury trials and thousands of other cases that she handled.
"She is just as tough as can be," Farha said. "With defendants, she's gotten some extraordinary sentences in the last few years, and we're going to be hard pressed to ever replace her."
Asked what she will miss about the job, Rodriguez says she won't miss anything about the job, except the people in the state's attorney's office, the courtrooms and various offices at the courthouse.
"The work is very important, but it's just not something that you come to work smiling every day, because of the kind of work it is," she said.
Her retirement will start with a move to Tennessee to be close to family.
"Besides helping with the grandkids, I hope to be able to get involved in some community service work — something I haven't had time to do while I've been here,"
