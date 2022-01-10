QUINCY — A rural Quincy man died and several others were injured Saturday night in a five-vehicle crash on Ill. 104 east of Quincy.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said Joseph W. Strieker, 40, of rural Quincy, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County Coroner.
Deputies were dispatched at 5:26 p.m. on a report of a crash involving multiple vehicles on Ill. 104 just east of Meyer Road, about a mile past the Prairie Trail shopping center.
Three people were taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment of injuries, and others were treated at the scene by the Adams County Ambulance Service.
Ill. 104 was closed to traffic for several hours and reopened at 11:30 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation by the department and the Illinois State Police.
The department was assisted by ISP, the Quincy Police Department, Tri-Township Fire Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, Quincy Central Services and the Burton Township Road Commissioner.