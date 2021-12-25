QUINCY — Temperatures didn't resemble Christmas, but a holiday tradition continued without a hitch.
"It's kind of hard to think of it as Christmas when it's been 70 degrees out," said Maj. Trevor McClintock, area command leader for the Quincy Salvation Army said as guests arrived for its annual community dinner on Christmas Day.
McClintock and his wife, Rochelle, also a major in the Salvation Army, took the reigns in Quincy in July, so this is their first holiday season in the Gem City.
"We really can see how generous of a community Quincy is," he said. "Not just financial support, but the way people will come out and volunteer."
McClintock said the volunteer support helped make for a successful kettle campaign that ended Friday, and he said he's been energized at the turnout for help in the kitchen and serving the annual community dinner. The Kroc Center was hosting the dinner, with an in-person option again after Thanksgiving was offered as pick-up and delivery only.
"Thanksgiving was our biggest turnout ever," said marketing manager Carolyn Carpenter. "For Christmas, in-person is down a bit, but I think a lot of people wanted to gather with their families in their own home. We have people that want it and need it, both in-person and pick-up or deliver, so we're offering it."
Carpenter said the Saturday dinner was set up with two different seatings being scheduled, both to let the guests have a little more room while eating and to make it easier on the volunteers.
"To be able to offer in-person meals again, it just brings back that ability to gather together and celebrate Christmas," Carpenter said. "But it's really all about community. This is a community meal."
Like McClintock, Carpenter attributed the success of this and other Salvation Army programs to the help of the residents of Quincy and the surrounding area.
"This wouldn't be possible without the community," she said. "Their donations, their support, is key to everything the Salvation Army does."
McClintock said he and his wife have seen the heart of Quincy in the six months they've been in town.
"It's unlike any other place we've lived in out 20 years of service. It's very inspiring to us," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.