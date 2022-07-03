QUINCY — The Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club and the Salvation Army have partnered to offer another Ken Bigelow Kid's Day at Camp Saukenauk for an afternoon of summer fun.
Kroc Center youth development and outreach specialist Jakin Logsdon said the fun day at Camp Saukenauk is an event that's eagerly anticipated every year.
"We want to provide all children in our community with an opportunity to make fun summer memories," Logsdon said.
Activities for the Kid's Fun Day will include swimming, row boating, fishing, hiking, snacks, and a cook-out. Transportation will be provided from the Kroc Center to the camp and back. Participants are asked to be at the Kroc Center by 9 a.m. for departure.
The Fun Day will be held on July 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for kids ages 5-12. Registration is required with a $5 refundable deposit. Deadline for registration is July 8.
For more information, contact the Kroc Center at 217-222-5762 or visit krocquincy.org.
