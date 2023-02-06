QUINCY — The Salvation Army seeks donations of personal hygiene items to help a record number of homeless shelter occupants.
The 14-bed shelter recently housed 29 individuals using the space to seek refuge from the region’s freezing temperatures.
Updated: February 6, 2023 @ 5:35 pm
QUINCY — The Salvation Army seeks donations of personal hygiene items to help a record number of homeless shelter occupants.
The 14-bed shelter recently housed 29 individuals using the space to seek refuge from the region’s freezing temperatures.
“Anytime we’ve called for help, this community has stepped up to give a hand up to their neighbors in need,” Major Shelley McClintock said. “We’re asking for help to provide personal hygiene items to those seeking respite from the freezing temperatures at our shelter. The impact that a simple pair of socks and a bar of soap can have on the quality of someone’s life is overwhelming.”
Requested items include shampoo, soap, deodorant, female hygiene products, socks for men and women, toothbrushes, toothpaste and warm hats and gloves.
Donations may be dropped off at the Salvation Army Family Services Office 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, in the Kroc Center Collection Box during open hours and at the Salvation Army Shelter at any time.
