QUINCY — The Quincy Exchange Club often presents its Golden Deeds Award to people who not only impact their community but also neighboring communities.
It was no different Friday when the club presented the 70th annual Golden Deeds Award to former Quincy mayor Chuck Scholz.
"We tend to be pretty Quincy-centric in our day-to-day lives, but overall, we look out for those around us, like we don't even think about it," Scholz said.
Scholz reminisced about the flood of 1993, and how Quincy residents answered the call to help fill sandbags. Few homes in Quincy were threatened, because of the bluffs, but the community came together to help others up and down the river.
"We have dedicated, dependable people here, and that's been one of the things that has brought people to Quincy in the past," Scholz said.
The Golden Deeds Award is a recognition for a community member that goes above and beyond in the Quincy community to improve life for residents. In his speech presenting the award, Jared Haugh noted that Scholz family has been living, working and serving Quincy since the earliest days.
"The first of his family to be here would have walked the newly-made streets with the likes of John Wood and Willard Keyes," Haugh said.
Cullan Duke, chair of the Exchange Club's Golden Deeds committee, said the group always gets a large volume of nomination letters, but this year he described the volume of letters for Scholz as huge.
"But it's not only the numbers of the nominating letters, but the quality of everything he's done, it really wasn't a question this year," Duke said. "It was the right choice to name him as the 70th recipient."
Though Scholz said he feels others could have easily been chosen ahead of him for the Golden Deed awards, Haugh highlighted the depth of the nominating letters received supporting the former mayor.
"A cop, a banker, a college president, two priests, a judge and a sitting United States senator," Haugh said in his address. "These are few of these authors, accounting for only one-fifth of the nomination letters we received for today's honoree, Charles Scholz."
"I know there are many that are more deserving," Scholz said. "I'm grateful, because I was able to have my entire family here with me. One thing we try to emphasize is the value of service. My granddaughters do the bell ringing, they've had lemonade stands for our sister-city in Haiti. Not just for my kids and grandkids, but for the community, what the Exchange Club does is hold up service and volunteerism as a virtue, and I think that's what makes Quincy special."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.