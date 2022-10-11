QUINCY — A second man has been arrested in connection with an early Friday morning fight in downtown Quincy.
Quincy Police Department officers with assistance from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department arrested Nicolas G. Hummel, 34, on a charge of armed violence at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday at his residence in the 4000 block on North 24th.
QPD said a fight inside Club Gen Z, 906 Hampshire, carried outside of the club and involved 10 to 15 people. Officers dispatched at approximately 2:29 a.m. found a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Evan M.L. Moyer, 25, of Quincy was arrested at the scene on two charges of aggravated battery. He was released after posting $350 bond.
Hummel was taken to the Adams County Jail.
