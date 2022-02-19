QUINCY — A second arrest was made Saturday morning in connection with a death Thursday in the Gross Gables subdivision.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department arrested Devere S. Gholston, 27, of Quincy around 9:30 a.m. Gholston faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of residential burglary and one count of robbery. Gholston was taken to the Adams County Jail where he is being held on $10 million bond.
Gholston's arrest follows the initial arrest of a 15-year-old boy on Thursday following the discovery of a person deceased while conducting a well-check at a residence. The name of the decedent has not been released. On Friday, the Adams County State's Attorney's office said it will seek to move the teen's case to the adult court.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Sheriff's Department asks to ask anyone in the community with additional information in this case to contact its office at 217-228-4474 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.