QUINCY — The sex offender/murderer registration program and how to check which offenders might be living in your neighborhood will be topics for the Quincy Police Department’s next Town Hall meeting.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in classroom 7 at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York.
