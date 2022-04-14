QUINCY — Carolyn Redenius and Beverly Warning already have plenty of precious memories of their late brother David.
Now they have one more — the dog tag of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Gary Redenius who died in 1968 in Vietnam.
The dog tag, discovered years after Redenius’ death by a Canadian educator and tourist in Vietnam, was presented to the sisters in a Wednesday morning ceremony at the Illinois Veterans Home.
“It’s nothing short of a miracle,” said Redenius, who lives in Quincy.
“It’s hard, but it’s a great memory,” said Warning, who lives in Coal Valley. “He served with dignity.”
Cpl. Redenius served in the 3rd Marine Division, 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, “Charlie” Company. He lost his life at Khe Sanh southwest of Hill 689 on April 16, 1968, at the age of 20. The remains of the Purple Heart recipient were returned to his family in Quincy, where he was laid to rest.
His dog tag was found in 2007 when Christian Dumont, a French-Canadian, was visiting Hill 689 and joined a young Vietnamese man searching for metal to sell to support his family. They came across several items, including an unexploded mortar shell, and under a small turn of dirt, some 15 inches below the surface, the dog tag.
“I don’t understand how that happened. That hill, that 15 inches of dirt and they found this,” Redenius said.
“We’re gathering the flag, the medals, all that came to mother at the time. We’re going to get everything together and take it to the Carthage Museum. They have a place that honors the Vietnam soldiers.”
The sisters, along with featured speaker Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Terry Prince, spoke by phone Wednesday morning with Dumont, who shared his memories of that day — how he quickly understood what the dog tag represented, how the moment became very special, how he “spoke with Gary” at the site where he died and wanted to return the tag to the family.
Dumont eventually learned that Redenius was from Hancock County — born and raised in Augusta — and reached out to IDVA, where Veterans Service Officer Curtis Davis contacted Redenius earlier this year about the discovery.
Dumont’s gesture of “returning a part of Cpl. Redenius home to his family is an amazing display of determination and recognition of its meaning to his family,” Prince said.
“It’s a celebration of life, a short life,” Warning said, and the news of her brother’s death so many years ago “was earth-shattering. You knew it could happen, but you’re hoping, praying it doesn’t.”
The corporal, the youngest of the siblings, was “a typical farm boy” who was only 18 when he enlisted in the Marines, Warning said. “Our parents were farmers, but he didn’t seem to be real interested in that. For as long as I can remember, he was really interested in the Marine Corps. He was excited to enlist and be a Marine.”
Bill Rider, the corporal’s squad leader in Vietnam, remembered him as “a Marine’s Marine, a true gunslinger” who knew that climbing Hill 689 that day might lead to his death, Prince shared from a letter written by Rider.
“Thank you for the opportunity to honor your brother who courageously fought in a country far away from you and his home and his girlfriend,” Prince said, speaking to the sisters. “His sacrifice and your family’s all these years will never be forgotten. Today, and always, we honor and remember him.”
