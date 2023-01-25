QUINCY — A quick snow shower overnight Tuesday into Wednesday left a white blanket over Quincy, but only caused minor disruptions for the morning commute.
Adams County Chief Deputy for Operations Patrick Frazier said the Sheriff's Department had three passenger vehicles that slid off the road, and one commercial truck that ended up in a ditch.
"There were no issues for our deputies," Frazier said. "It was just simply slick roads that caused the problem."
Quincy's Director of Central Services Kevin McClean said city crews were prepared for the snow.
"I really started monitoring the snowfall about 2 a.m. (Wednesday)," McClean said. "I got our crews out there around 5 a.m. We got the trucks preloaded Tuesday evening, so they were ready to go."
McClean said the snow removal crews would be off work at the normal time in the afternoon, though he said a few smaller trucks were out working on areas like cul de sacs that are tougher for the big trucks.
"The roads were actually pretty good," he said. "Most of them didn't have a lot of snow on them anyway."
McClean said warmer temperatures will help melt the snow over the next day or two, though some of that melted snow could freeze overnight.
"People should just be careful and alert," he said. That water may freeze, especially in intersections. We'll have trucks ready to go in case we get a call of heavy ice in particular spots."
McClean said anyone that notices especially troublesome areas outside of normal business hours can call the Central Services call service or call the non-emergency dispatch number and word will get back to his department.
The National Weather Service is forecasting colder temperatures going into the weekend as well as another possibility of snow or rain.
