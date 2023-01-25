Clear sailing

Roads were clear by midday Wednesday following an overnight snow shower. City crews were out early making sure salt was down ahead of overnight temperatures that could lead the melted snow to freeze on the pavement.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — A quick snow shower overnight Tuesday into Wednesday left a white blanket over Quincy, but only caused minor disruptions for the morning commute.

Adams County Chief Deputy for Operations Patrick Frazier said the Sheriff's Department had three passenger vehicles that slid off the road, and one commercial truck that ended up in a ditch.

