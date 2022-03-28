QUINCY — The Friends of the Quincy Public Library’s annual spring book sale will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the large conference room at the library, 526 Jersey.
Books sell for 50 cents per inch.
Available items range from children’s books to adult fiction and nonfiction books along with movies, books on CD and puzzles.
Sale proceeds will be used to support programs and services for the library and the public.
More information is available by calling 217-223-1309, ext. 257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.