QUINCY — An Adams County judge granted a Springfield man's request to represent himself in a second case against him at a hearing Tuesday.
Bradley S. Yohn is facing three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution and one count each of communicating with a witness and threatening a public official.
The charges were brought against Yohn while he was held in the Adams County Jail following his arrest in connection with a Nov. 2021 carjacking and assault of an Adams County woman.
Yohn had been represented by Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson on the charges while defending himself against the charges related to the original alleged incident. At a hearing on Feb. 7, Nelson requested to have this trial removed from the March jury docket over the objection of his client. Judge Tad Brenner granted that motion.
On Tuesday, Brenner heard a single motion in the case, a request by Yohn to remove Nelson as counsel and represent himself. Brenner made note that Yohn would be facing attorneys representing the state that have more experience and training that Yohn would lack in a trial. He also noted that Yohn would receive no special consideration and that representing himself would not be grounds for appeal.
After Yohn said he understood all of that, Brenner also counselled that while Yohn can still change his mind and request an attorney to represent him now, once a trial started he would not be able to request an attorney at that time. Yohn said he understood Brenner's statement but believes that he would still have the right to make that request at any time.
Brenner granted the motion to remove Nelson from the case, ordering Nelson to turn over any discovery evidence he's collected to Yohn by the end of the week.
Following Nelson's motion to have the case removed from the March docket, Brenner asked Yohn if he wanted to proceed to trial instead. Yohn said he did want to move forward.
Joshua Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said the deadline to add the case to the docket for an April trial had passed, but he wouldn't object to an exception if Brenner ordered it.
Brenner set the trial date for April 10, to be heard before Judge Frank McCartney. A pretrial hearing date was set for March 31.
As he was being led from the courtroom, Yohn continued to shout accusations of evidence tampering by the Adams County Sheriff's Department, including investigators and corrections officers.