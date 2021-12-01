QUINCY — The Stone Arch Bridge on Quincy's south side will be closed on Thursday until around noon.
The bridge, carrying South Eighth Street over Curtis Creek, will close at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for the removal of a damaged section of railing for repair work.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route during the closure, and are reminded to drive carefully around this and any work zones.
