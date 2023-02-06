QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department seeks the public’s help in finding a suspect in a Jan. 17 shooting on Bonansinga Drive.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Aaron J. Gallaher, 19, of Quincy, on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
QPD said Gallaher is a white male, five foot six inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His most recent address is in the 2500 block of Rebecca Court.
The shooting took place around 8 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 1000 block of Bonansinga Drive. No one was injured, and the investigation to date indicates the parties involved are known to one another.
A suspect was identified during the initial hours of the investigation, but with additional information, investigators no longer consider that individual a suspect in the shooting. Officers continued to gather evidence and follow up on investigative leaders, which led to the arrest warrant.
Anyone with information on Gallaher’s whereabouts, or additional information related to the incident, is asked to QPD at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.