QUINCY — A Quincy teen charged in the death of a Quincy man in February had his case placed on the docket for a November jury trial at a Tuesday arraignment.
Hayden Schmidt, 16, is being tried as an adult on three counts of first-degree murder following the death of Robert Schmidt on Feb. 17 in his home at 3219 Gross Gables. Schmidt is currently being held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $10 million bond.
Schmidt was arrested after reportedly entering the home of his grandfather, Robert Schmidt, to steal firearms. The younger Schmidt is alleged to have struck his grandfather in the head with a firearm, leading to his death.
Schmidt was represented in court Tuesday by Public Defender Christopher Pratt. A plea of not guilty was entered for the three counts of first degree murder, as well as charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and robbery, a Class 2 felony.
Judge Amy Lannerd explained to Schmidt that each of the first-degree murder charges carries a possible sentence of 20-60 years in the Department of Corrections. If the prosecution seeks to include an enhancement for the use of a firearm, that would add 15 years to a sentence, for possible terms of 35-75 years for each count.
At Tuesday's arraignment, Lannerd added the case to the Nov. 7 jury docket, with a jury status hearing set for Oct. 11 and a pre-trial hearing set for Oct. 28.
Another man, Devere S. Gholston, 27, of Quincy also faces three counts of first-degree murder, one charge of residential burglary, and one count of robbery as a result of the February incident. Gholston was allegedly waiting in a vehicle used to take Schmidt to the home. Gholston is also set to appear on the November jury docket.