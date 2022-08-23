QUINCY — A Quincy teen charged in the death of a Quincy man in February had his case placed on the docket for a November jury trial at a Tuesday arraignment.

Hayden Schmidt, 16, is being tried as an adult on three counts of first-degree murder following the death of Robert Schmidt on Feb. 17 in his home at 3219 Gross Gables. Schmidt is currently being held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $10 million bond.