QUINCY — The no-confidence vote against Mayor Mike Troup, which was approved by the Quincy City Council last week, continued to be a focal point during Monday night's short council meeting.
Steve Kennedy, Republican committeeman for the city's 27th precinct, addressed the council during the public forum period at the start of the meeting.
"We have a great divide within the Adams County Republican Party," Kennedy said. "This divide has created a climate of mistrust and ineffectiveness. I really don't want to see the same thing happening here at the City Council."
Kennedy made a plea to both the aldermen and the mayor to work together for the betterment of the city as a whole.
"I'm asking you, mayor, to work with the council and not around them," he said. "The lack of communication with the aldermen contributes to the divide. I'm asking the aldermen to support our seated mayor. His term is another year and a half, and we'll see what happens from there."
One alderman in particular was singled out during Kennedy's comments.
"Alderman Farha, I ask that you refrain from calling names, like when you called the mayor a liar and when you called your fellow aldermen cowards," Kennedy said. "Theatrics such as storming out of this council meeting is not the leadership we should be seeing."
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, left the July 3 council meeting after aldermen declined to make a motion for a no-confidence vote at the prompting of police union leader Robert MeGee.
Though he supported the motion last week, Alderman Jake Reed, R-6, noted his vote was cast based on a single issue, not Troup's overall performance.
"I believe Mayor Troup has done well for our community fiscally and has taken great strides growing business in Quincy," Reed said. "My vote was in regards to my full support for our police force, and to be the voice of the many in my ward who reached out to me in support of no confidence.
"Not for union leadership, nor for propping up potential political candidates, but for our fine guys and gals working their asses off each and every day protecting our great community. They've had as much as they can take. Morale has lowered to a breaking point."
"We are very fortunate to have such a strong City Council, and I do not want to see the city suffer in any manner because of personality conflicts," Kennedy concluded his public comments.
In regular council business, Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity was funding up to $24 million in reimbursement grants to businesses to help offset expenses those businesses had in material purchases during the COVID pandemic. Items like tents for outdoor retail, plexiglass for cashiers and others interacting with customers, and other physical protections could be eligible for reimbursement for up to $20,000 per business.
Parrott's office is acting as the representative agency for all businesses in Adams County, since each eligible county in the state can only submit one list of businesses to apply for grants. Parrott told the council that it's a first-come, first-served grant, and that businesses would need to have invoices to show their proof of purchase for items to be reimbursed.
At the request of aldermen, Parrot said the information for the grant will be posted on the City of Quincy website, quincyil.gov, as early as Tuesday, once the city's IT department can make the change. He noted that any business owner throughout the county with questions or who wants to get a full list of eligibility requirements can contact his office at 217-228-4515. It was noted that this grant is not available for non-profit organizations.
