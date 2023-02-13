Aldermen raise concerns with administration

Quincy Aldermen Greg Fletcher (left) and Jeff Bergman (right), seen here from October 2021, had strong words for Mayor Mike Troup at Monday's City Council meeting. Both aldermen, along with others, raised issues with the administration on providing information to council members.

 H-W File Photo/Drew Zimmerman

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council failed to approve the appointment of Angela Caldwell to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners during a heated meeting Monday.

Several aldermen, including Greg Fletcher, R-1, and Richie Reis, D-6, noted their votes were not a reflection of Caldwell’s qualifications to be appointed, but rather the manner in which the appointment happened.

