QUINCY — The Quincy City Council failed to approve the appointment of Angela Caldwell to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners during a heated meeting Monday.
Several aldermen, including Greg Fletcher, R-1, and Richie Reis, D-6, noted their votes were not a reflection of Caldwell’s qualifications to be appointed, but rather the manner in which the appointment happened.
The final vote had Aldermen Tony Sassen, R-4; Mike Rein, R-5; John Mast, R-5; and Jack Holtschlag, D-7, voting yes, while dissenting were Fletcher and Reis, along with Mike Farha, R-4; Eric Entrup, R-1; Brianna Rivera, R-3; and Kelly Mays, R-3. Aldermen Jeff Bergman, R-2, Dave Bauer, D-2; Patty Maples, D-6; and Ben Uzelac, D-7, voted present.
“A little over a year ago, when Kerry Anders wanted to be reappointed, you said he never reached out to you,” Fletcher said, addressing Mayor Mike Troup. “You also said that you would not negotiate through the media. So what you told us was you knew nothing about it. Now, today, Steve Meckes gave you a one-month notice that he wanted to be renewed.”
Troup acknowledged that he had received the notice from Meckes, but that he had been unable to meet with him prior to Monday’s meeting.
“Steve was not in town,” Troup said. “They’ve had meetings the last two weeks, and I tried to look for him. He wasn’t in town. I wanted to have that talk with him face to face.”
Fletcher asked the mayor if the decision to replace Meckes was related to the process of selecting the replacement police chief following Rob Copley’s retirement in early 2022.
“Does this have anything to do with the fiasco we had with the police chief?” Fletcher asked the mayor.
“It has nothing to do with that,” Troup responded. “It’s time to have a change, and to put some new people on the commission.”
Troup has expressed dissatisfaction over first the probationary position offered to Jonathan Lewin and then the selection of Adam Yates to be police chief when Lewin declined in June 2022. In December, Troup requested an investigation into the process of the chief selection. Although Troup has made it clear to the Council that the investigation is not directed at any person but at the process, no information has been released publicly about what prompted the investigation request.
Fletcher’s last question to Troup was whether he intended to replace Fire and Police Commission Chair Barry Cheyne when his term expires next year.
“It’s a little early to say, but, yeah, I get some aldermen telling me I should have fired all three of them a year ago. So we’ll see what happens there, I do them one at a time,” Troup said.
The appointment of Caldwell to the commission was voted to be reconsidered at the Feb. 21 meeting of the City Council with more information being provided to the aldermen on the decision to replace Meckes.
“Don’t refer to the media ‘if you knew what I knew,’” Farha said. “That’s between you and I, and if you want to react, go ahead and react. Because I’ve just about had (enough) of it.”
Bergman echoed the sentiments from Farha when the council voted on the renewal of the health insurance contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for city employees.
“I came into this vote tonight as a no,” Berman said. “I did attend the personnel meeting and then heard the background information on all the problems we’re having with the insurance program.
“If I had not gone to that personnel meeting, I would be a no-vote right now,” he said. “But after the personnel meeting and hearing everything and getting the information, I’m comfortable voting for this.”
Bergman said lack of information from the administration is not a new issue and not isolated to the current administration.
“I hate voting on anything without getting all the information from the administration,” he said. “It’s not just now. With the previous administration, this was the biggest frustration for me. Going forward, and I’m getting tired of saying this, communication, working with the council, trying to make sure we’re on the same page before these council meetings so that we can look like we’re on the same page and we’re working for the citizens instead of up here arguing. I’m tired of it.”
In other business, the Council:
• Approved a special permit for a body shop to operate at 935 State.
• Approved a change to the city code to dissolve the Street Light/Right-of-Way Committee.
• Approved a proposal from TranSystems of Chicago for $136,192 to conduct a route study for Quincy Transit Lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.