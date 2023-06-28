QUINCY — The founder of the firm hired to test for mold in the Adams County Courthouse suggested it be closed.
"I would recommend people not being in the building," said Larry Schwartz, of Safestart Environmental, during a Zoom meeting Wednesday night.
The meeting, originally scheduled as a public meeting with the Adams County Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee, instead only had panelists from Safestart and medical professionals that work with that company. On Tuesday, The Adams County state's attorney's office issued a statement saying the meeting would not have been in compliance with the Open Meetings Act.
"It's not realistic to close the building," Schwartz said. "People that need to work in there should wear proper (personal protective equipment)."
Dr. Eric Dorninger, who has worked with patients dealing with conditions based on mold issues, said the situation is complex and that an alternative to working in this building should be found. He acknowledged that finding an alternative would be complicated.
Dorninger, along with Drs. Andrew Heyman and Scott McMahon, have professional focuses on Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, or CIRS. Dorninger said he has personally suffered from CIRS for more than a decade.
Schwartz acknowledged there isn't a standard for contamination levels. However, he said the data shows correlation between certain levels and patient outcomes related to mold contamination.
McMahon added there is no standard hazardous level, because there is not a safe level that's ever been established.
When asked about creating a remediation plan, Schwartz said he never told anyone at the county they were too busy to create a remediation plan. Immediately after, he said his company would be glad to offer guidance on a consulting basis, but not as a remediation project manager.
"We're too busy to take on a complete remediation plan for this project," he said.
Along with employees wearing PPE, including N95 masks, Schwartz also recommended that the county consider options such as using neighboring court facilities when possible. He acknowledged that this would add costs and complications to transporting defendants to court appointments.
One employee of the courthouse in the Zoom meeting chat and identified only as Todd asked if the recommendations to close the courthouse were ever given to county officials after the report was delivered.
"When I was asked that, I didn't have enough information to answer that question," Schwartz said. "I didn't want to jump to an instant conclusion. It's such an important, almost devastating decision, I wanted to make sure I was on sure footing before I answered that."
When asked about County Board officials saying they were told by Safestart that the building was safe, Schwartz said he didn't know of anyone with his company that told anyone that.
When asked about medical costs in the chat, Mark Roth, an attorney that works with Safestart, said that he believes the county should be responsible for at least medical testing for employees to determine if their symptoms may be a result of working in the courthouse.
For individuals that work in the courthouse but aren't employees, like attorneys, he said that would likely need to be settled with civil lawsuits.
Schwartz said he felt he was on good legal ground to hold the meeting on Wednesday, even though the Safestart contract with Adams County listed a limited number of people they were entitled to communicate with. The county hired Safestart in February for $56,000.
Last week, the Building Committee agreed to hire Klingner and Associates to help review results from mold testing after members said the report received from Safestart had inconsistencies that Safestart was asked to clarify.
Schwartz said he held the meeting because he felt there were absolute distortions being shared, so he wanted to hold the meeting to give his company's opinions on the testing directly to the public.
As of Wednesday, there has not been a date announced for another meeting of the Building Committee to discuss the issue.
