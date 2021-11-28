QUINCY — Small Business Saturday in the District was capped off the community coming together once again to see Washington Park lit up to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season.
Jeremy Ledford, the District’s new director of programming and marketing, said he feels the businesses took advantage of the public knowing what Small Business Saturday is all about.
“From what we’ve heard from retailers, it was an excellent day,” Ledford said. “I think we had a big turn-out, with people wanting to get back out shopping in person this holiday season, and to get out and help support local businesses.
“The weather was so great, I think that helped a lot, too,” he added.
Doug Tenhouse, owner of Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles, said he believes Small Business Saturday was an absolute success for him.
“I’ve been open about six months, and today was my best day so far,” Tenhouse said. “Better than even with the Tin Dusters.”
Tenhouse said his business has been steadily growing since he opened in April.
“I feel like I’m kind of getting my name out there,” he said. “I still have people that say ‘I didn’t know you were down there’ or ‘We just don’t come downtown very often.’ So I think we do need to get more people come down, and it’s always helpful with things like (Small Business Saturday) and the Thankful Thursdays, it gets people to come out.”
Washington Park was only sparsely populated at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, but by the time the 6 p.m. event time came around, there were several hundred people crowding around the center tree from Awerkamp Machine Company. The line waiting to visit Santa wrapped around his house near the center fountain and most of the way to the John Wood statue at Fourth and Maine.
“This is great that we were able to do this again in the park this year,” Ledford said. “Last year was more of a parade thing, people just had to drive by in their cars. People are just ready to be back out in person, be together in the park.
“And get to see Santa in person,” he added.
From now until just before Christmas, the District will host three Thankful Thursday evenings, on Dec. 2, 9, and 16. Participating businesses will be open until 8 p.m. on those evenings, along with special events. On Dec. 2, the QND choir and band will perform in Washington Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. On all three Thankful Thursday evenings, the Adams County Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) program students will be selling hot chocolate and cookies in the park from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Santa will be in house for visitors during those same hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.