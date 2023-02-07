QUINCY — In a brief hearing on Tuesday, Judge Tad Brenner granted a motion from defense attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson to remove two cases against Bradley S. Yohn off of the March jury docket.
The motion, made over the objection of Yohn, removes the cases filed for threatening a public official, three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution and one count of communicating with a witness from the trial docket and sets a next status hearing for March 21.
During the court appearance, Nelson stated that he felt he had good reason to request the delay. He didn't elaborate on those reasons as Adams County First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler offered no objections to the change.
Yohn asked to address the court, stating that he doesn't want the delay and feels the cases are straight-forward enough to proceed. He also objected to the physical absence of a court reporter.
Brenner advised that the court reporter was working remotely, in accordance with guidelines. On other issues, Brenner said Yohn would need to speak through Nelson.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary, in a separate case where he is representing himself.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.