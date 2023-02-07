QUINCY — In a brief hearing on Tuesday, Judge Tad Brenner granted a motion from defense attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson to remove two cases against Bradley S. Yohn off of the March jury docket.

The motion, made over the objection of Yohn, removes the cases filed for threatening a public official, three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution and one count of communicating with a witness from the trial docket and sets a next status hearing for March 21.