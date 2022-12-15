QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department reported three arrests in connection with a shooting investigation that started on Dec. 9.

According to the arrest report, QPD units responded to the Quincy Town Center on following reports of a disturbance involving several subjects. While working that preliminary investigation, a report of shots fired on the northeast side of Quincy came out, with a vehicle being struck and damaged, though no injuries were reported. QPD investigations suggested the incidents were related.