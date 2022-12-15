QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department reported three arrests in connection with a shooting investigation that started on Dec. 9.
According to the arrest report, QPD units responded to the Quincy Town Center on following reports of a disturbance involving several subjects. While working that preliminary investigation, a report of shots fired on the northeast side of Quincy came out, with a vehicle being struck and damaged, though no injuries were reported. QPD investigations suggested the incidents were related.
On Wednesday, QPD detectives conducted further investigations with information leading to a home on North Granview Drive, where a search led to the discovery of an unserialized rifle, commonly called a "ghost gun." A 17-year-old male resident was arrested for possession of an unserialized firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. The 17-year-old was taken to the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.
Quincy Police officers on Wednesday also found a 16-year-old male in the 3400 block of Maine Street. The teen was wanted on an active arrest warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a Nov. 1 shooting near North Sixth and Chestnut.
A subsequent search of a vehicle connected to the 16-year-old turned up three firearms, which were seized. One of those was also a non-serialized firearm. The 16-year-old was also taken to the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.
During the arrest of the 16-year-old subject, a second subject, Terron Cartmill, Jr. 18, was found to be in possession of a large amount of suspected cannabis and U.S. currency. Cartmill was issued a citation and released with a court date for unlawful possession of with intent to deliver more than 30 grams, not not more than 500 grams, of a substance containing cannabis.
QPD notes in the report that all three subjects are residents of Quincy. The investigations are still ongoing, and additional arrests are possible.