QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department reported Thursday arrests in several unrelated investigations into the alleged sexual abuse of children.

In May, detectives opened an investigation after the department received an abuse report from several years prior. Following an investigation, an Adams County grand jury Neal Lepper, 31, of Quincy, who is a registered sex offender, on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Lepper was arrested on Oct. 11 and interviewed by investigators. Two additional charges have since been filed for predatory criminal sexual assault involving a child under the age of 13. Lepper is being held in the Adams County Jail on $100,000 bond.