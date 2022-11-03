QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department reported Thursday arrests in several unrelated investigations into the alleged sexual abuse of children.
In May, detectives opened an investigation after the department received an abuse report from several years prior. Following an investigation, an Adams County grand jury Neal Lepper, 31, of Quincy, who is a registered sex offender, on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Lepper was arrested on Oct. 11 and interviewed by investigators. Two additional charges have since been filed for predatory criminal sexual assault involving a child under the age of 13. Lepper is being held in the Adams County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Another investigation started in May alleging the abuse of a child under the age of 13 led to the arrest of Robert Aikman, 58, of Quincy. Aikman was arrested on Aug. 30 and taken to the Adams County Jail on a $250,000 bond with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of predatory criminal sexual abuse of a child under 13 years of age. Aikman was released on Nov. 2 after posting bond with his trial set on the January docket.
In October, detectives began investigating another allegation of sexual abuse of a child under 13. On Oct. 21, Quincy Police detectives arrested Jose Ortiz, 39, of Quincy. Ortiz has been charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13, and he remains in the Adams County Jail on $750,000 bond.
The Quincy Police Department was assisted in all of the investigations by the Advocacy Network for Children and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.