QUINCY — Starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Harrison Street will be closed to through traffic between South 24th Street and Curtis Creek Road.
This section of Harrison will be closed, weather permitting, to allow for street repairs. The street is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Payson Avenue between South 19th and South 20th streets will close on Monday to allow for water main and sewer construction.
This closure is expected to last approximately one month.
Covington Lane between Peach Tree Lane and Duxbury Court will close Monday for pavement patching.
This section of Covington Lane is expected to be close for two weeks.
Drivers are reminded to use caution near work zones and to find alternate routes during these closures.
