QUINCY — The co-founder of a nonprofit that builds tiny homes for veterans pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he stole money from the organization.
On Wednesday, Mark S. Lawrence entered the plea to one count of theft over $100,000 and one count of theft over $10,000 during his arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court.
Lawrence, 63, was indicted last month on the charges alleging he stole money from the organization between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.
The case was placed on the September jury trial docket.
Lawrence and his wife, Chris Lawrence, were abruptly removed from 2x4s for Hope on Nov. 15, 2021. The couple also was subject to a temporary restraining order by 2x4s for Hope.
The couple founded the organization in 2015. In addition to the tiny homes, the couple also supported housing, latrine and water projects in Haiti.
Lawrence is set to return to court Aug. 17 for a status hearing.
He remains free on bond after posting $1,500.