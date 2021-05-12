QUINCY — The Quincy Aeronautics Committee will be hosting a town hall meeting to allow the three airlines seeking essential air service contracts with the Quincy Regional Airport to hear from the public.
Representatives from Cape Air out of Hyannis, Mass., Boutique Air out of San Francisco and Air Choice One out of St. Louis will be in attendance to present their proposals and take questions from the committee, city council and members of the public.
The town hall will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chambers of Quincy City Hall.
The Aeronautics Committee will then recommend a contract at its regularly scheduled meeting on June 2 at noon. The final recommendation is due to the USDOT by June 11.
The full bids from the three airlines are available online at www.regulations.gov under docket number DOT-OST-2003-14492. Comments can be made directly to the USDOT through the docket.