QUINCY — Tieraney and Josh Craig got involved with the Salvation Army thanks to their children.
Looking for a way to give back to the community at the Christmas season with their children, Falynn and Brecken, she found the red kettles and the bellringing.
“From a really young age, we had our kids out there ringing the bells,” she said. “They were brought up in that spirit of let’s give back to the community at Christmastime.”
Now the family hopes to inspire others to do the same as chairs of the Salvation Army of Quincy’s 2022 Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign.
The campaign kicked off Thursday with a goal of raising $435,000 this holiday season.
The goal “reflects the need we are seeing in the community here and across the communities we serve in the Quincy Area Command,” Maj. Shelly McClintock said. “The dollars raised during the Christmas season allow us to provide shelter every night of the year, food for families in need, gas vouchers, clothing and furniture vouchers at our family store, dental work and more.”
The need this year is greater than ever.
“We’re serving families in our food pantry that we’ve never served before who are having a harder time making their food budget stretch for the whole month,” McClintock said. “Their utilities are up, transportation to work is up. All their expenses are up, and their income might not necessarily be keeping up with that.”
The Salvation Army provides a variety of programs and services to assist families in Adams, Brown and Pike counties. This year alone, in part, 24,138 meals were provided to shelter residents, 662 food boxes were given to the community and 28 households were given utility assistance.
Community members can support the holiday efforts by volunteering to ring bells, taking a tag from Angel Trees across the community to meet a child’s wants and needs and helping with other Christmas activities. More information about volunteer opportunities is available by calling Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626, and registration to ring bells is available online at RegisterToRing.com.
“We continue to be blown away by the generosity of this community … and the genuine Christ-filled kindness that we experience every single day,” McClintock said.
“We believe in doing the most good,” Craig said. “By giving back, we are being the hands and feet of Jesus.”
