QUINCY — The south end of Eighth Street in Quincy will be closed to through traffic during the day on Wednesday.
Quincy's Central Services said South Eighth Street will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Klondike Road south to Gardner Expressway. The closure will allow for tree trimming in the area. The work is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route of travel during this closure.
