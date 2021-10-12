QUINCY — Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a section of 18th Street in Quincy will be closed to allow for tree removal.
The work will be done between Maine and Jersey, with no left or right turns off of Maine onto 18th Street allowed during the work. Central Services expects the street to be open again around noon on Wednesday.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes to avoid the closure during this work period.
