QUINCY — Late Tri-Township Fire Chief Edward "Ed" Hagerbaumer would have had strong feelings about a dedication ceremony for the department’s newest truck.
“He wouldn’t like all the fanfare for sure. He was very humble,” Hagerbaumer’s youngest daughter Nancy Sapp said. “But he would have been proud.”
The department dedicated its first ladder truck Wednesday morning in honor of Hagerbaumer, its first fire chief.
“We want to start remembering the ones that came before us, paved the way for us, set an example for us,” Chief Tom Bentley said. “With the first ladder truck, we’ve got to dedicate that to the first chief. He took this very seriously. He lived and breathed Tri-Township.”
Past and present members of the department and its trustees along with family members and friends of Hagerbaumer joined in the dedication ceremony featuring tours and fire truck rides for the former chief’s great-grandchildren.
Louis Abboreno, Hagerbaumer’s great-grandson, already had tried out the driver’s seat of the ladder truck. The 2-year-old liked being up high in the truck and said he wants to be a firefighter.
Plaques on the truck display Hagerbaumer’s name, a chief’s badge and the promise that today’s firefighters “continue to serve this community with dedication, courage, sacrifice and tradition.”
“It’s a testament to his pride for our community and what he did all those years ago,” said Audrey Abboreno, Louis’s mom and a granddaughter of Hagerbaumer who lives in Barrington. “For the Tri-Township Department, going all the way back to honor him is a pretty special feeling.”
Appointed to the department in 1942, Hagerbaumer was named its first chief in 1957, giving the then 20-year-old department serving Ellington, Riverside and Melrose townships “a directing head to handle department business,” according to a Sept. 4, 1957 Herald-Whig story.
Hagerbaumer, who had been on the department 16 years, “is the oldest member in point of service,” the story said.
Mary McCulloch remembers her dad’s strong dedication to the department.
“I do remember being at St. Peter’s at Mass, and the minute he heard fire engines he would be out the door,” McCulloch said. “Dad would go out into the country and drive around to familiarize himself so if there was a fire, he knew exactly where to go. If you knew our dad, that’s the way he was.”
Hagerbaumer also was the department’s first, and only, firefighter who died in the line of duty in January 1967. Hagerbaumer collapsed while fighting a grass and brush fire northeast of Quincy and was taken to St. Mary Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“He was a pioneer in many ways for our department,” Bentley said.
The truck, a 2008 Spartan Gladiator with a Smeal 75-foot ladder, was acquired from the O’Fallon, Ill., fire department. Tri-Township put the truck in service in November with a push-in ceremony but held off on its dedication until Hagerbaumer’s family gathered in Quincy for the holidays.
The push-in ceremony dates to the days of the horse-drawn fire apparatus, when firefighters pushed equipment back into the bay after fighting a fire, and many departments still hold a ceremony to honor those early crews when taking delivery of a new truck.
Adding the ladder truck represents “a big deal” for the department which serves nearly all of the industry in the Quincy area.
“The tallest structures that are in Adams County are right here in Quincy in Tri-Township’s district,” Bentley said. “We have a use for a ladder truck.”
